First Day Fun; families turn out for ...

First Day Fun; families turn out for Hollis park's annual hike

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Nashua Telegraph

After driving from Keene to Nashua to visit friends on Sunday, Luchie Marquette found the perfect way to prolong a fun New Years Day with her toddlers: Take a hike in neighboring Hollis. As luck would have it, Hollis's Silver Lake State Park was hosting its second First Day Hike on Sunday, a fun-for-all-ages event that is fast becoming a New Years Day tradition for individuals and families alike since its New Hampshire debut six years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... Dec 31 Playa123 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec 28 jeamlee 5
Malractice 3rd page Dec 16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
Malpractice 2nd page Dec 16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Dec 13 jackieman 200
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Hassan claims victory, Ayotte concedes tight US... Nov '16 former democrat 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,840 • Total comments across all topics: 277,559,723

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC