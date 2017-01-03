Energy giants, businesses among top Sununu inaugural donors
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu waves as he stands with his wife Valerie, left, and Speaker of the House Shawn Jasper after taking the "Oath of Office" at the State House in Concord, N.H., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Sununu, the first Republican to hold the corner office in a dozen years, follows in the footsteps of his father, former N.H. Governor John H. Sununu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Sat
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and...
|Dec 31
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Malractice 3rd page
|Dec 16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Malpractice 2nd page
|Dec 16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Dec 13
|jackieman
|200
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC