Energy giants, businesses among top Sununu inaugural donors
Two energy companies, a health care company and a law firm with dozens of lobbying clients are the top donors to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's inaugural committee, each giving $25,000. They're among at least 40 businesses, law firms and energy and health care companies listed as contributors to the committee, which helps pay for inaugural celebrations.
