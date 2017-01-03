Energy giants, businesses among top S...

Energy giants, businesses among top Sununu inaugural donors

Two energy companies, a health care company and a law firm with dozens of lobbying clients are the top donors to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's inaugural committee, each giving $25,000. They're among at least 40 businesses, law firms and energy and health care companies listed as contributors to the committee, which helps pay for inaugural celebrations.

