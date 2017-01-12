DHHS wants child abuse laws changed; ...

DHHS wants child abuse laws changed; training, education are key to fixing DCYF's issues

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Nashua Telegraph

Getting changes to child abuse laws - and providing education about those changes - is key to fixing the problems with the Division for Children Youth & Families, said Jeffrey Meyers, the head of New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services. Meyers spoke Friday to the members of the state's Commission to Review Child Abuse Fatalities, the first time he has met with them since an independent report was released detailing the failure of the DCYF to protect children from risk of harm.

