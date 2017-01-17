DHHS deficit: $65 million and counting
We finally know the size of the deficit at New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|17 hr
|rOcketer
|201
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan 7
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and...
|Dec 31
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Malractice 3rd page
|Dec '16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Malpractice 2nd page
|Dec '16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC