Development proposed for Glenwood, Central avenues

Yesterday

A mixed-use development may be coming to the recently-rezoned area of land on Central Avenue and Glenwood Avenue. On Thursday, the Planning Board Technical Review Committee will review a site review application from Okad of Dover, LLC, based in Hampton.

