Concern over - Right to Work'; Nashua...

Concern over - Right to Work'; Nashua officials say bill could bust NH unions

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

With the "Right to Work" bill through the state Senate and on to the House for review, Nashua officials say if passed, the bill may undermine and ultimately dissolve New Hampshire unions. Senate Bill 11, known as the New Hampshire Right to Work Act, bans public and private unions from requiring nonmembers to pay dues or agency fees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha... 9 hr Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Jan 17 rOcketer 201
Response to Senator Shaheen Jan 7 Peter Macdonald 1
Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... Dec 31 Playa123 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
Malractice 3rd page Dec '16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
Malpractice 2nd page Dec '16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,529 • Total comments across all topics: 278,387,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC