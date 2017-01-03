Commissioner Apologizes to Families O...

Commissioner Apologizes to Families Over DHHS Data Breach Notices

New Hampshire's health commissioner is offering an extra apology as his agency deals with a data breach that led to personal information of up to 15,000 people being posted online. Authorities said last week that a former patient at the state psychiatric hospital accessed the confidential data last year using a computer in the hospital library and posted the information to social media last month.

