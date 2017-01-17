Class at Bow High School aims to educate kids about prescription drugs
In the midst of the state's opioid crisis, one Bow High School health teacher decided to team up with a local pharmacy professor to teach students exactly what drugs do. The one-day course is part of the high school's sophomore health class curriculum.
