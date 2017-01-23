Bills Aimed at Addressing Water Contamination Issues Go Before Lawmakers
One bill would establish a drinking water commission on the Seacoast to make long-term planning recommendations about water infrastructure and quality standards. Dozens of people turned out to testify in favor of the bills before the House committee on Resources, Recreation and Development.
