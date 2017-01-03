Bill proposes changing New Hampshire'...

Bill proposes changing New Hampshire's electoral vote system

Yesterday

A bill sponsored by three Republicans would give two votes to the statewide winner and one vote to the winner of each congressional district. That would allow for a split vote if different candidates carry each of the two districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

