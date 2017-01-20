Ban on voting booth pics appears dest...

Ban on voting booth pics appears destined for the Supreme Court

1 hr ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office has filed an appeal on the federal court rulings that have found New Hampshire's so-called ballot selfie ban unconstitutional. The news comes as the New Hampshire House Election Law Committee heard testimony Tuesday on a measure to repeal the prohibition on taking photos of oneself inside the voting booth.

