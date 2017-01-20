Ban on voting booth pics appears destined for the Supreme Court
The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office has filed an appeal on the federal court rulings that have found New Hampshire's so-called ballot selfie ban unconstitutional. The news comes as the New Hampshire House Election Law Committee heard testimony Tuesday on a measure to repeal the prohibition on taking photos of oneself inside the voting booth.
