As Sununu Stays Neutral, N.H. Attorney General Speaks Against Trump's Executive Order on Refugees
While Republican governors in Massachusetts and Vermont expressed concern over the weekend about President Trump's recent executive order on immigration and refugees, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu took a more neutral stance when weighing in on the issue Monday. New Hampshire's top law enforcement official, on the other hand, is staking out his own opposition to Trump's actions.
