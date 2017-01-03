Additional homes added to Bedford's bottled water zone
Nearly 100 homes in the town of Bedford are being provided bottled water after a potentially cancer-causing chemical was found in private wells near the Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics plant. WMUR-TV reports the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has focused on private wells located on Black River and Smith roads in testing for perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and...
|Dec 31
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Malractice 3rd page
|Dec 16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Malpractice 2nd page
|Dec 16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Dec 13
|jackieman
|200
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Hassan claims victory, Ayotte concedes tight US...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC