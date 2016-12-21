A Week of Statehouse Shuffling on Deck as Hassan Steps Aside, Sununu Prepares to Step In As Governor
By the end of this week, New Hampshire will - technically - have had three different governors in the span of just a few days. Governor-Elect Chris Sununu will be sworn into his new role Thursday afternoon, becoming the country's youngest sitting governor and the first Republican to lead New Hampshire in 12 years.
