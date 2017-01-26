A Success in Manchester, Safe Station Faces Bigger Hurdles Elsewhere in N.H.
Since last May, the Manchester Fire Department's Safe Station program has helped more than 1,000 people take the first step toward recovery from drug and alcohol abuse. But while the first-of-its-kind program is being hailed as a lifesaver in the state's largest city, bringing Safe Station to other parts of the state may prove difficult: it requires treatment centers and other resources that most New Hampshire communities simply don't have.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Jan 17
|rOcketer
|201
|Response to Senator Shaheen
|Jan 7
|Peter Macdonald
|1
|Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and...
|Dec 31
|Playa123
|2
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Malractice 3rd page
|Dec '16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Malpractice 2nd page
|Dec '16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC