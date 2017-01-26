A Success in Manchester, Safe Station Faces Bigger Hurdles Elsewhere in N.H.

Since last May, the Manchester Fire Department's Safe Station program has helped more than 1,000 people take the first step toward recovery from drug and alcohol abuse. But while the first-of-its-kind program is being hailed as a lifesaver in the state's largest city, bringing Safe Station to other parts of the state may prove difficult: it requires treatment centers and other resources that most New Hampshire communities simply don't have.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.