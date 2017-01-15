15 refugees headed for New Hampshire ...

15 refugees headed for New Hampshire are put on hold after ban, while dozens more wait

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Concord Monitor

Fifteen refugees fleeing ethnic and religious persecution in Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of Congo who were set to arrive in New Hampshire in February are no longer coming. It's one local impact of President Donald Trump's recent executive order temporarily barring refugees from entering the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NH Gop votes to pay new chairman; departing cha... Sun Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Jan 17 rOcketer 201
Response to Senator Shaheen Jan 7 Peter Macdonald 1
Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... Dec '16 Playa123 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
Malractice 3rd page Dec '16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
Malpractice 2nd page Dec '16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,577 • Total comments across all topics: 278,449,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC