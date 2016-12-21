Year In Review: New Hampshire respond...

Year In Review: New Hampshire responds to addiction crisis

The opioid addiction crisis continues to plague New Hampshire and will likely remain a source of concern heading into the new year. Nashua is on track for at least 37 overdose deaths in 2016, and more than 340 total overdoses - a jump from 2015's 19 fatalities and 250 total overdoses.

