Wallkill Valley holds 6th annual art show

Inside the Wallkill Valley Regional High School media center, over 200 artists, friends, teachers and family members weaved among tall white boards set up inside the room filled with artwork during the 6th annual Invitational Art Show on Dec. 7. Artwork created by students from nine high schools and four middle schools, in the form of drawing, mixed media, photography, pottery, illustration in both color and black and white, video, crafts and painting, took center stage at the event that awarded over $175,000 in scholarship money.

