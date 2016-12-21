Toys For Tots was a great success
On behalf of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve and the Gary S. Dillon Detachment of the Marine Corps League, I would like to thank the employees at the Baker Free Library, Bow Community Center, Bow Police Department, Bow Memorial School, Bow High School, Bow Municipal Building, Grappone Auto Junction, New Hampshire Auto Dealers Association, Bow Youth Center, Merrimack County Savings Bank, White Rock Senior Living Community, and Concord Dance Academy for providing drop-off locations for the Toys For Tots boxes and the donations they made.
