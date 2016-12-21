Suspect escapes after 100 mph Hampton...

Suspect escapes after 100 mph Hampton-to-York chase on I-95

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

After a chase that exceeded 100 mph from Hampton to York on Interstate 95, a suspect escaped police on foot two miles north of the York toll plaza early Wednesday morning, according to police At 12:15 a.m., Trooper Matt Locke of New Hampshire State Police Troop A barracks attempted to stop a gold 2003 Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 95 northbound in Hampton, police said. Locke said the driver was having significant lane control issues and the Maine registration plate belonged on another vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Malractice 3rd page Dec 16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
Malpractice 2nd page Dec 16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Dec 13 jackieman 200
Horror hills Nov 23 Someone 1
News Hassan claims victory, Ayotte concedes tight US... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Obamacare premiums are up in New Hampshire Nov '16 Hillary Sucks Vomit 2
Vote Trump Nov '16 Hillary Sucks Vomit 2
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,144 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,633

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC