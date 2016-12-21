Suspect escapes after 100 mph Hampton-to-York chase on I-95

After a chase that exceeded 100 mph from Hampton to York on Interstate 95, a suspect escaped police on foot two miles north of the York toll plaza early Wednesday morning, according to police At 12:15 a.m., Trooper Matt Locke of New Hampshire State Police Troop A barracks attempted to stop a gold 2003 Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 95 northbound in Hampton, police said. Locke said the driver was having significant lane control issues and the Maine registration plate belonged on another vehicle.

