Silent film comedies with live music Sunday

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, two family-friendly, comedic silent films will be presented with live musical accompaniment at Wilton Town Hall Theatre, 40 Main St. Christmas Day, receive the gift of laughter with a program of vintage silent films, highlighted by classic slapstick from Laurel and Hardy, the most popular movie comedy team of all time.

