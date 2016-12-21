Silent film comedies with live music Sunday
Beginning at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, two family-friendly, comedic silent films will be presented with live musical accompaniment at Wilton Town Hall Theatre, 40 Main St. Christmas Day, receive the gift of laughter with a program of vintage silent films, highlighted by classic slapstick from Laurel and Hardy, the most popular movie comedy team of all time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malractice 3rd page
|Dec 16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Malpractice 2nd page
|Dec 16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Dec 13
|jackieman
|200
|Horror hills
|Nov 23
|Someone
|1
|Hassan claims victory, Ayotte concedes tight US...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Obamacare premiums are up in New Hampshire
|Nov '16
|Hillary Sucks Vomit
|2
|Vote Trump
|Nov '16
|Hillary Sucks Vomit
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC