Sally Boynton Brown 'Drastically Different' Candidate for DNC Post

Idaho Democratic Party Executive Director Sally Boynton Brown is pitching herself as the ultimate outsider as she vies to become the Democratic National Committee chief, The Hill reports. The website notes she doesn't have the national ties of Labor Secretary Tom Perez and Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, who are regarded as leading candidates for the DNC post.

