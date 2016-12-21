Report released on youth attitudes, p...

Report released on youth attitudes, perceptions on drug use

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

A new study titled The Voice of New Hampshire Young Adults on young people's attitudes and perceptions surrounding substance misuse was recently released by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services' Bureau of Drug and Alcohol Services . This study, supported by funding from the Federal Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration , will serve as a blueprint for targeted prevention efforts in New Hampshire, assessed young adults' risk behaviors, perceptions, and attitudes related to binge drinking and the illicit use of opioids .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Malractice 3rd page Dec 16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
Malpractice 2nd page Dec 16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Dec 13 jackieman 200
Horror hills Nov 23 Someone 1
News Hassan claims victory, Ayotte concedes tight US... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Obamacare premiums are up in New Hampshire Nov '16 Hillary Sucks Vomit 2
Vote Trump Nov '16 Hillary Sucks Vomit 2
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,144 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,639

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC