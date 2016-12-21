Report released on youth attitudes, perceptions on drug use

A new study titled The Voice of New Hampshire Young Adults on young people's attitudes and perceptions surrounding substance misuse was recently released by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services' Bureau of Drug and Alcohol Services . This study, supported by funding from the Federal Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration , will serve as a blueprint for targeted prevention efforts in New Hampshire, assessed young adults' risk behaviors, perceptions, and attitudes related to binge drinking and the illicit use of opioids .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.