New policy bars armed students
Non-students can have guns on school grounds if they have valid concealed carry permits, the School Board decided Monday night as they put together a revised policy on weapA ons in schools. That's because, under state law, members of the public with valid conA cealed carry permits are allowed to have guns in school zones.
