New Hampshire psychiatric patient accused of data breach

The Wichita Eagle

State officials say a former patient at New Hampshire's state psychiatric hospital posted confidential information about thousands of people on a social media website. Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeffrey Meyers says a patient using a computer in the New Hampshire Hospital library in October 2015 accessed information about as many as 15,000 people who had received department services.

Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

