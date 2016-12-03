New Hampshire psychiatric patient accused of data breach
State officials say a former patient at New Hampshire's state psychiatric hospital posted confidential information about thousands of people on a social media website. Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeffrey Meyers says a patient using a computer in the New Hampshire Hospital library in October 2015 accessed information about as many as 15,000 people who had received department services.
