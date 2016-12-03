N.H. GOP leader blasts Maggie Hassan for stalling on data breach
A Granite State Republican leader is slamming New Hampshire governor and U.S. senator-elect Maggie Hassan for playing politics in delaying the release of information relating to a hack of more than 15,000 Department of Health and Human Services clients. "This is huge, this is an explosive story," N.H. GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Horn said during an appearance on Boston Herald Radio yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malractice 3rd page
|Dec 16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Malpractice 2nd page
|Dec 16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Dec 13
|jackieman
|200
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Hassan claims victory, Ayotte concedes tight US...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Obamacare premiums are up in New Hampshire
|Nov '16
|Hillary Sucks Vomit
|2
|Vote Trump
|Nov '16
|Hillary Sucks Vomit
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC