N.H. GOP leader blasts Maggie Hassan for stalling on data breach

A Granite State Republican leader is slamming New Hampshire governor and U.S. senator-elect Maggie Hassan for playing politics in delaying the release of information relating to a hack of more than 15,000 Department of Health and Human Services clients. "This is huge, this is an explosive story," N.H. GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Horn said during an appearance on Boston Herald Radio yesterday.

