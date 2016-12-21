Lewandowski opening consulting firm blocks from White House
Donald Trump Events schedule released for Trump's inauguration Lewandowski opening consulting firm blocks from White House Senators call for action on drug price 'gouging' MORE 's former campaign manager and Ben Carson's former campaign manager will launch a political consulting firm in Washington, D.C., this week, The Hill has confirmed. The Washington Examiner first reported that Corey Lewandowski and Barry Bennett have been on the prowl for new clients for Avenue Strategies, which they describe as "a full service government relations and political consulting firm."
