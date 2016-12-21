Incoming GOP State Senator Says Expanding School Choice a Top Priority
When New Hampshire's state Senate convenes for its first session of the year next week, there will be plenty of new faces. Nine of the legislative body's 24 members are newly elected, and this week, we're hearing from two of those incoming lawmakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malractice 3rd page
|Dec 16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Malpractice 2nd page
|Dec 16
|veteran Resort-Ch...
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Dec 13
|jackieman
|200
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Hassan claims victory, Ayotte concedes tight US...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Obamacare premiums are up in New Hampshire
|Nov '16
|Hillary Sucks Vomit
|2
|Vote Trump
|Nov '16
|Hillary Sucks Vomit
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC