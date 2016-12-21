Greater Nashua spared; North Country, Maine bear brunt of impact

While the first nor'easter of the season, Winter Storm Fortis, brought whiteout conditions to larger portions of New Hampshire and pummeled much of Maine, Greater Nashua was spared the brunt of the impact. Much of the storm developed off the East Coast, where it intensified more rapidly and brought greater totals to areas farther north, said Doug Webster, a consulting meteorologist based in Hudson.

