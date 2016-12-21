Greater Nashua spared; North Country,...

Greater Nashua spared; North Country, Maine bear brunt of impact

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Nashua Telegraph

While the first nor'easter of the season, Winter Storm Fortis, brought whiteout conditions to larger portions of New Hampshire and pummeled much of Maine, Greater Nashua was spared the brunt of the impact. Much of the storm developed off the East Coast, where it intensified more rapidly and brought greater totals to areas farther north, said Doug Webster, a consulting meteorologist based in Hudson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Jutras Construction, LLC Is A Crook and... Dec 31 Playa123 2
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec 28 jeamlee 5
Malractice 3rd page Dec 16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
Malpractice 2nd page Dec 16 veteran Resort-Ch... 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Dec 13 jackieman 200
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Hassan claims victory, Ayotte concedes tight US... Nov '16 former democrat 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,826 • Total comments across all topics: 277,544,754

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC