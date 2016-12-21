Frustration fuels NH Dem's DNC bid
Raymond Buckley's frustration with Democrats in Washington runs all the way to the White House. Buckley, New Hampshire's Democratic chairman and one of five candidates vying to be the next Democratic National Committee chairman, is laying into the DNC and Washington Democrats for the party's 2016 electoral losses, caused by what he calls a "fundamental misunderstanding of how to win elections."
