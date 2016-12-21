Foodstuffs: Concord Corner Market Ser...

Foodstuffs: Concord Corner Market Serves Up Authentic Korean Food

If you're in Concord and in the mood for some homemade Korean food, you might be able to find exactly what you're looking for in the same place you get your late night snacks and drinks. Go Food Basket is more than a corner store.

