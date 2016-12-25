Election drama, kidnapping sentence, ...

Election drama, kidnapping sentence, Powerball headline 2016

A busy election year in New Hampshire highlighted by a parade of presidential hopefuls and competitive Senate and gubernatorial contests topped state news headlines in 2016. Others include a man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping a 14-year-old girl and holding her captive for nine months; a new law expanding Medicaid coverage; and a family winning a $487 million Powerball jackpot, the nation's eighth largest.

Chicago, IL

