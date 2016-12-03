Dartmouth-Hitchcock to 'Freeze' Pension Plan
Officials at Dartmouth-Hitchcock say a "freeze" on the health care system's pension plan for its more than 5,000 participating current and former employees is set to take place at the end of January. The Valley News reports the freeze means that pension benefits will no longer increase for employees in the system's "defined benefit" retirement plan.
