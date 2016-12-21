7 indicted in connection with drug-trafficking activities
The U.S. Attorney's office in New Hampshire says seven people have been indicted in connection with drug-trafficking activities in Manchester. Most were charged with conspiracy to distribute or distribute cocaine.
