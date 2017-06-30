Sutherland celebrates Independence Day

Grand Marshals Bob and Sherry Maline smiled and waved Tuesday as they led the annual July 4th parade through the streets of Sutherland. On a sunny day with temperatures in the lower 90s, spectators found places under shade trees or donned umbrellas, hats and sunscreen, lining streets to watch the parade, which went by the theme of "Nebraska - 150 Years of the Good Life."

