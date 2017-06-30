Shots fired near 20th and O Street
Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 20th and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m. Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The driver of the car then fired near the people, but no one was hurt.
