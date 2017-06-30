Shots fired near 20th and O Street

Shots fired near 20th and O Street

22 hrs ago

Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 20th and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m. Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The driver of the car then fired near the people, but no one was hurt.

Chicago, IL

