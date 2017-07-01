Semitrailer Fire Backs up Westbound I...

Semitrailer Fire Backs up Westbound I-80 Traffic Saturday

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the truck caught fire around 10 a.m. Saturday just west of Lincoln, stalling traffic for miles. Traffic was diverted north to U.S. Highway 34 at exit 395 and south to U.S. Highway 6 at exit 397 until around noon.

Chicago, IL

