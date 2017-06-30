Sasse warns of 'weaponizing distrust' after Trump's media attacks

Sasse warns of 'weaponizing distrust'...

17 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said Sunday that he is troubled by President Donald Trump's latest attacks on the news media because he is concerned about the danger of "weaponizing distrust," which can harm the freedoms that define a democracy. "There's an important distinction to draw between bad stories or crappy coverage and the right that citizens have to argue about that and complain about that and trying to weaponize distrust," Sasse said in an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union."

