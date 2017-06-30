Nebraska officials seek new uses for ...

Nebraska officials seek new uses for downed ash trees

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

An invasive insect that threatens millions of ash trees throughout Nebraska is creating a new challenge for state and local officials who will have to chop them down: what to do with all of the wood. The challenge could fall to Nebraska lawmakers, who are looking at different options in the face of tight budgets that have kept them from pouring money into tree removal programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su... Jun 26 Trumpsajoke 110
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
News Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is... Apr '17 more robbery other 1
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
release individual's internet use. Mar '17 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar '17 Say What 3
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,141 • Total comments across all topics: 282,195,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC