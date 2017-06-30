Nebraska officials seek new uses for downed ash trees
An invasive insect that threatens millions of ash trees throughout Nebraska is creating a new challenge for state and local officials who will have to chop them down: what to do with all of the wood. The challenge could fall to Nebraska lawmakers, who are looking at different options in the face of tight budgets that have kept them from pouring money into tree removal programs.
