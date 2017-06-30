Nebraska man creates museum for class...

Nebraska man creates museum for classic car collection

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

In this June 2017 photo, Monty Hollertz, 84, displays dozens of rare classic cars at Chevyland USA, the classic car museum off Interstate 80 near Elm Creek, Neb. Hollertz has among his collection the 1965 Chevy getaway car driven by Duane Earl Pope during one of the deadliest bank robberies in Nebraska history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su... Jun 26 Trumpsajoke 110
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
News Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is... Apr '17 more robbery other 1
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
release individual's internet use. Mar '17 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar '17 Say What 3
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,675 • Total comments across all topics: 282,184,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC