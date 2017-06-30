Nebraska Jazz Orchestra: NJO 40

NJO 40, the latest CD by the superlative Nebraska Jazz Orchestra, salutes the NJO's first forty years by presenting a series of in-concert recordings taped between 2010-15 whose roster of guest soloists on Tracks 1-10 reads like a who's who of renowned jazz artists from coast to coast. Tack on exemplary charts by and others, and you have an appetizing banquet for the ears that is as persuasive as it is irresistible.

