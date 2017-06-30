More
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department today issued a Health Advisory for people with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory conditions like COPD due to high levels of smoke from fireworks. In recent years, LLCHD has found high levels of particulate air pollution from the night of July 3 through the morning of July 5, resulting in the Air Quality Index level of "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su...
|Jun 26
|Trumpsajoke
|110
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr '17
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC