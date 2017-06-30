Mayoral race in Omaha sets spending r...

Mayoral race in Omaha sets spending records

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Hastings Tribune

Republican Mayor Jean Stothert and Democratic challenger Heath Mello spent about $3.8 million combined during the campaign, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su... Jun 26 Trumpsajoke 110
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
News Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is... Apr '17 more robbery other 1
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
release individual's internet use. Mar '17 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar '17 Say What 3
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,682 • Total comments across all topics: 282,239,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC