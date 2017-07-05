Groups urge Nebraska to reject request for voter data
The voting-rights group Nebraskans for Civic Reform and the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska sent the letter Monday to Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale. President Donald Trump's voting commission has asked all 50 states for voter information.
