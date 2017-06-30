Gov. Ricketts launches review to cut unnecessary red tape
LINCOLN Governor Pete Ricketts launched a review of state regulations aimed at cutting unnecessary red tape to make state government more effective, more efficient, and more customer-focused. "During my first two and a half years in office, my administration has worked to grow Nebraska by making state government more effective, more efficient, and more customer focused," said Governor Ricketts.
