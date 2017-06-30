Eagle scout renovates walkway flag fo...

Eagle scout renovates walkway flag for Independence Day

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: North Platte Bulletin

Three years ago, as a member of Troop #287, Freeze spearheaded the construction of the flag at Cody Park during an Eagle Scout project. Freeze recently decided he would give it a fresh coat of paint, but as such projects go, he also found other repairs were needed -- the landscaping brick that surrounds the flag was loose, and a plaque was missing as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su... Jun 26 Trumpsajoke 110
News Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio... May '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 4
News Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is... Apr '17 more robbery other 1
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
release individual's internet use. Mar '17 topel 1
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar '17 FireyFellow44 6
News Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett... Mar '17 Say What 3
See all Nebraska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,167 • Total comments across all topics: 282,225,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC