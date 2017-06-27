Wheat virus reaching epidemic levels in Nebraska Panhandle - Thu, 29 Jun 2017 PST
A wheat virus outbreak has reached epidemic levels and has been damaging fields and yields in the southern Nebraska Panhandle, authorities said. The Nebraska Wheat Association earlier this month reported that as many as 85 percent of southern Panhandle fields have been affected by the wheat streak mosaic virus, particularly in Deuel and Garden counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture su...
|Jun 26
|Trumpsajoke
|111
|Iowa, Nebraska senators re-introduce immigratio...
|May '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|Apr '17
|more robbery other
|1
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|release individual's internet use.
|Mar '17
|topel
|1
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Bill would more than triple Nebraska's cigarett...
|Mar '17
|Say What
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC