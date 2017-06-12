Western Nebraska residents using SNAP can get food replaced
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that the offer extends to people who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in Morrill, Box Butte, Scotts Bluff and Banner counties. Recipients whose food was spoiled because they lost electricity for four hours or more on June 12 can apply.
