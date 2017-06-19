UNMC/UNO Chancellor to visit North Pl...

UNMC/UNO Chancellor to visit North Platte June 29

A leadership team from the University of Nebraska Medical Center headed by Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D., will visit Gothenburg Wednesday evening, June 28, and North Platte the next morning. The leaders will provide an update on activities at UNO, UNMC and its clinical partner, Nebraska Medicine.

